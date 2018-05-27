'They screamed 'slaughter the Jew' and tried to hurl rocks'

Police officer recalls attack by Bedouin residents of Rahat on Israeli police officers during traffic stop.

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

Rahat
Rahat
Flash90

A Be’er Sheva magistrate court rejected the appeal of two residents of the southern Bedouin town of Rahat who were arrested on suspicion of attacking police during a riot on Friday.

The two suspects, Osama Abu Siyam and Yusuf al-'Abara, will remain in custody until Wednesday.

The two are suspected of threatening and assaulting police officers and endangering lives in the bus lane.

This incident began after police arrested a driver while checking licenses. While the police were taking the driver into custody, two passengers of the car and a number of locals attacked the officers.

A police representative at the hearing said, “The suspects attempted to throw rocks and yelled to ‘slaughter the Jew’. This incident would have ended differently if not for police intervention.”

Meanwhile, a police officer who was arrested for hitting a suspect was released today.

The department imposed restrictive conditions on this officer, with which he was removed from his post and was prohibited from contacting others involved in the case.




Tags:Bedouin, Rahat, Bedouins




top