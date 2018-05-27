PFLP official: Israel sent Syrian rebels to find missing bodies

“Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine” (PFLP) terror group official Talal Naji said Saturday that Israel is using its links with rebel organizations in Syria to find the bodies of those missing from the battle of Sultan Yacoub in 1982.



He claims that armed men from ISIS and the Free Syrian Army dug in an old cemetery in the Yarmouk refugee camp in Syria, in order to find the remains of those missing from the battle that took place in the 1982 Lebanon War.



Since the battle, the bodies of three IDF soldiers - Zacharia Baumel, Yehuda Katz and Tzvi Feldman - have not been identified and have been considered "missing" for years.

Naji said that the Israelis have always sought their remains, in accordance with the Jewish faith which requires the return of the remains of Jews killed in war or outside the borders of the country.



The Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV channel asserted that Naji's comments reinforced the claim that the rebels in Syria were cooperating with Israel.