Police officers attacked in Rahat

Two policemen injured after being attacked with clubs and rocks by residents of Bedouin city.

A violent incident occurred in the Bedouin city of Rahat in the Negev on Friday evening, as police officers were attacked by residents of the town with clubs and rocks.

Two policemen were injured and evacuated to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. They are suffering from fractures in various parts of their bodies, according to Channel 10 News.

An initial investigation into the incident revealed that the police officers had stopped a vehicle whose driver was driving without wearing a seatbelt. During the investigation the officers discovered that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

The driver fled the scene with his friend, and the officers began chasing them. At one point, the investigation found, three people got out of the vehicle with rocks and clubs, called on other residents to join them and attacked the officers.

The police used crowd dispersal measures and a taser to quell the protests. Two of the attackers were arrested.

