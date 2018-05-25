Women file complaint after being abused by Women of the Wall

A dozen women and teens filed police complaint against Women of the Wall (WoW), after WoW members verbally abused and physically pushed Orthodox worshipers last week.

Earlier that day, hundreds of traditional women arrived at the Kotel (Western Wall) to pray.

Kotel security had designated an area for WoW to pray so as to prevent confrontation. However, WoW members refused to comply and pushed their way among the traditional women.

WoW members came over to a group of women and teens already in the middle of prayer, told them to get up and clear out a space for them. When some of the worshipers refused, WoW members physically moved the women, prevented them from accessing belongings, and used verbal insults. Many women and teens were forced to leave in tears.

“The Kotel is the spiritual home for thousands of women, ho cherish its traditions,” said Leah Aharoni of Women FOR the Wall, a traditionalist organization, who was organizing the prayer services that day. “It is unthinkable that a group of 30 women not only disturb, but rough other women.”

Dina Wilshinsky, a long-time resident of Jerusalem, said: “I came to pray on Rosh Chodesh (the first of the Jewish month - ed.) and simply could not concentrate from all the noise made by Women of the Wall. I was forced to leave, as were many of other women.”

“I’ve lived in Jerusalem for 46 years and come to the Kotel all the time. How can it be, that we cannot pray peacefully at the Kotel?”

Last week, the police and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation warned WoW that due to their insistence on ignoring police orders, they may be banned from the Western Wall.