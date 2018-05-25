Woman says Alexa device sent private conversation to contacts

Oregon woman says Amazon's Alexa recorded private conversation, then sent it to random contacts.

A woman in Portland, Oregon, was shocked to discover that her Amazon Alexa recorded a conversation she'd had with her husband, then sent it to random contacts.

Speaking to KIRO 7, the woman, Danielle, said, "My husband and I would joke and say I'd bet these devices are listening to what we're saying."

She also said she was told by an employee of her husband's to "unplug your Alexa devices right now, you're being hacked." To prove the claim, the employee said Danielle and her husband had been discussing hardwood floors.

Danielle and her husband turned off their smart speakers and spoke to one of Amazon's electric engineers, who apologized profusely, KIRO 7 reported.

A statement from Amazon explained that the device woke up "due to a word in background conversation sounding like 'Alexa'" and interpreted subsequent conversation to be "send message" and the names of the contacts to whom it should be sent.

"As unlikely as this string of events is, we are evaluating options to make this case even less likely," the statement read.

Danielle has insisted that the device did not give any sign that it was recording the conversation.