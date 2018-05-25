Two men set off bomb in restaurant in Canada

Canada explosion: At least 15 injured as bomb is detonated in Mississauga restaurant

Uzi Baruch

Two unidentified men walked into a restaurant on Thursday in the Canadian city of Mississauga and set off a bomb, wounding more than a dozen people, and then fleeing, authorities said.

The blast went off in the Bombay Bhel restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Fifteen people were taken to hospital, three of them with critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

The two male suspects went into the restaurant and detonated their improvised explosive device, Peel Regional Police said in a Tweet. The men then fled.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying an object.

The attack in Mississauga, Canada's sixth largest city, comes a month after 10 people were killed in Toronto when a man drove his rented van into a lunch-hour crowd on a busy street.




