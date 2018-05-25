North Korea: Trump decision 'not in line with world's wishes'

North Korea says it is willing to go ahead with talks with U.S. in order to resolve matters of concern.

North Korea on Thursday night, through its official news agency KCNA, reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump’s cancellation of a summit with its leader Kim Jong Un.

According to the report, Pyongyang indicated it was still prepared to go ahead with talks and solve matters of concern "whenever, however" with the United States.

"Kim Jong Un has made utmost efforts to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump," said KCNA, as quoted by the Reuters news agency.

The country was "still willing to resolve issues with the United States whenever, however", it added.

Trump's "decision to scrap U.S.-North Korea summit is not in line with the world's wishes", said the North Korean news agency.

In announcing the cancellation of the summit earlier on Thursday, Trump cited Pyongyang’s “open hostility” towards the U.S. in recent statements.

The two leaders had been scheduled to hold the historic meeting at a summit on June 12 in Singapore.

The president’s letter to Kim Jong Un was released a day after Trump hinted that the summit could be delayed.

"It may not work out for June 12," the president said at a White House meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. "If it does not happen, maybe it will happen later."

"There are certain conditions we want to happen. I think we'll get those conditions. And if we don't, we won't have the meeting. You never know about deals," Trump continued. "I've made a lot of deals. You never really know."

North Korea last week said that the summit between Trump and Kim is at risk because of joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.