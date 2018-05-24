Explosions reported at Syrian airbase

Explosions were heard outside of a Syrian airbase near the city of Homs Thursday evening, in what Syrian state media described as a missile attack.

Syria’s SANA media outlet reported that explosions heard outside of Homs were the result of “missile aggression”, but claimed that the Assad regime’s missile defense system had downed the missiles before they hit their targets.

“One of our military airports in the central region was exposed to a hostile missile attack, and our air defense systems confronted the attack and prevented it from achieving its aim,” SANA reported Thursday evening.

An Israeli army spokeswoman refused to comment on whether the IDF was responsible for the explosions, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Thursday, Syrian media outlets claimed that the US and allied forces attacked Assad regime positions inside of Syria, though US security officials later denied the claims.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that 12 foreign fighters were killed in the explosions earlier on Thursday.