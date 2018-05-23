Watch: Twenty-two wounded Gazans transferred to Jordan

Siege on Gaza? Wounded Gazans cross into Israel, then leave via Jordan.

Twenty-two wounded Gazans were transferred to Jordan on Tuesday in order to receive medical treatment.

The transfer, which included relatives of the injured Gazans, was coordinated with Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Yoav Mordechai and Israel's political echelon.

The transfer was made at the request of Jordan's King Abdullah.

The Gazans were brought through Gaza's Erez Crossing via Jordanian ambulances, and left Israel via the Allenby Crossing during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

An IDF spokesperson noted that this is the third time in the past week that the IDF has allowed humanitarian aid into Gaza, and that such permissions would continue.