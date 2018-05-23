Louisiana won't do business with BDS supporters

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards who issued on Tuesday an executive order prohibiting Louisiana state government from doing business with companies that boycott Israel, StandWithUs reported.

Louisiana is the twenty-fifth US state to enact legislation or executive orders of this kind, and numerous municipalities have done so as well.

Edwards' executive order specifically mentions BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions), a campaign which is intended to isolate, weaken and ultimately destroy the Jewish state.

"The state of Louisiana unequivocally rejects the BDS campaign and stands firmly with Israel," reads Edwards' executive order.

Roz Rothstein, CEO of StandWithUs, an international Israel education organization, expressed her optimism about the turn of events in Louisiana.

"We are heartened that Louisiana has taken a strong stand opposing discrimination against Israel. Earlier this year, the city of New Orleans rejected an anti-Semitic resolution, and now the state has made clear that tax payer funds should not support businesses which discriminate," she said.

The order directs the state commissioner of administration to terminate existing state contracts with companies if they are currently boycotting Israel or supporting those who do. In the future, companies will be required to certify that they aren't boycotting Israel before being awarded a state contract.

The prohibition does not impact speech or consumer conduct. It is limited solely to commercial conduct only and will not be applied to companies that have contracts with the state that total less than $100,000 or that have fewer than five employees, according to the executive order.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued the executive order on the same night that he was celebrating the 70th anniversary of Israel at the governor's mansion.