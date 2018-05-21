Pompeo says Iran sanctions to be 'strongest in history'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveils next steps on US-Iran policy, following President Trump’s decision to withdraw from nuclear deal.

Newly appointed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled the United States' 'Plan B' for dealing with Iran in his first foreign policy address since assuming the position Monday.

Pompeo called the Iran Nuclear Deal, which US President Donald Trump withdrew from two weeks ago, "bad for the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and indeed for the entire world."

"Iran continues to be - during the JCPOA - the world's largest sponsor of terror. It continues to be a sanctuary for Al Qaeda, as it has done since 9/11," he said.

Pompeo warned that the new sanctions on Iran will be the "strongest sanctions in history."

"We will apply unprecedented financial pressure on the Iranian regime. The leaders in Tehran will have no doubt about our seriousness. Thanks to our colleagues at the Department of Treasury, sanctions are going back into effect and new ones are coming," he said.

"Iran will be forced to make a choice: either fight to keep its economy off life support at home, or keep squandering precious wealth in fights abroad. It will not have the resources to do both.

"I will work closely with the Department of Defense and our regional allies to deter Iranian aggression. We will ensure freedom of navigation on the waters of the region. We will work to counter any Iranian malign activity. We will track down Iranian operatives and the Hezbollah proxies operating around the world, and we will crush them. Iran will never again have carte blanche to dominate the Middle East.

Pompeo listed the United States' demands of Iran: "First, Iran must declare to the IAEA the full account of the prior military dimensions of its nuclear program, and permanently and verifiably abandon such work for perpetuity."

"Second, Iran must stop enrichment and never pursue plutonium enrichment. This includes closing its heavy water reactor.

"Third, Iran must also provide the IAEA with unqualified access to all sites throughout the entire country,

"Iran must end its proliferation of ballistic missiles and halt the further launching and development of nuclear capable missile systems.

"Iran must release all US citizens, as well as the citizens of our partners and allies, each of them detained on spurious charges.

"Iran must end support for Middle East terrorist groups, including Lebanese Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

"Iran must respect the sovereignty of the Iraqi government and permit the disarming, demobilization, and reintegration of Shia militias.

"Iran must also end its support for the Houthi militia and work towards a peaceful settlement in Yemen.

"Iran must withdraw all forces under Iranian command throughout the entirety of Syria.

"Iran must end support for the Taliban and other terrorists in Afghanistan and the region and cease harboring senior Al Qaeda leaders.

"Iran must end the IRG Quds forces' support for terrorists around the world.

"Iran must end its threatening behavior against its neighbors, many of whom are US allies. This certainly includes its threats to destroy Israel and its firing of missiles into Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. It also includes threats to international shipping and destructive cyber-attacks."