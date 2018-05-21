PA slams Paraguay embassy move as 'act of aggression'

Frustrated by string of embassy openings in Jerusalem, PA denounces Paraguay over inauguration of new embassy. 'Move violates UN decisions.'

The Palestinian Authority castigated Paraguay Monday, shortly after the South American country unveiled its new embassy in Jerusalem.

In a statement released by via the PA mouthpiece WAFA on Monday, the PA’s foreign affairs department called the embassy move an “illegal, illegitimate… act of aggression”.

“Paraguay’s moving of its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is illegal, illegitimate, an act of aggression against the Palestinian people and their rights, a violation of relevant United Nations resolutions and international law and submission to American and Israeli dictates and bribes.”

The PA last week blasted the Trump administration and government of Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales for the relocation of the US and Guatemalan embassies to Jerusalem.

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes vowed to follow suit, promising to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem before his term ends in August.

Cartes hailed the Israel-Paraguay relationship in a speech Monday during the inauguration of the embassy.

“It is an honor for me to be here today,” President Cartes said at the opening ceremony Monday.

"This occasion is of special significance because it expresses the sincere friendship and brave solidarity between Paraguay and Israel." continued Cartes.

"From the depth of my heart, I appreciate this country that courageously defends its right to live in peace and it is building a praiseworthy economically prosperous state that ensures its future and that of its children."