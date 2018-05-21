NYC public school observes 'moment of silence' for Gaza rioters

Public high school draws criticism after asking students to pay tribute to Gaza rioters killed attempting to infiltrate into Israel.

A Manhattan public school sparked controversy last week, after it requested that students observe a moment of silence in honor of Gaza rioters killed last Monday while confronting Israeli security forces in a bid to breach Israel border fence.

Some 60 rioters were killed last Monday, as 35,000 Gazans clashed with IDF forces stationed on the Israel-Gaza border to prevent a breakthrough into Israeli territory.

While Hamas identified 50 of those killed as members of the terror group, an elite New York City public high school in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan declared a moment of silence Tuesday in honor of the Gaza rioters.

According to a report by The New York Post, the Beacon School observed a moment of silence Tuesday to honor the rioters killed on the Gaza-Israel frontier the day before.

The move sparked outrage among some students and parents.

“I am extremely upset because I did not send my child to a New York City public school to pray for Hamas operatives,” one Jewish parent told the Post.

School administrators, including principal Ruth Lacey, refused to comment on whether they had sanctioned the call for a moment of silence in honor of the Gaza rioters.

Morton Klein, chief of the Zionist Organization of America, protested the tribute to the Gaza rioters, calling the move a disgrace.

“It is disgraceful to mourn the death of Hamas terrorists,” said Klein.

One Jewish student, Sophie Steinberg, said the moment of silence for the Gaza rioters was unnerving for many of her Jewish peers.

“As a Jewish student, I could see a lot of my Jewish friends get very weird when the moment of silence started,” said Steinberg.

“They don’t know how to feel. They don’t know how to fit into all of this.”