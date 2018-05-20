Report: US to release Mideast peace plan next month

Trump administration reportedly set to release its Middle East peace plan for Israel and the PA at end of Ramadan in June.

The Trump administration will release its much-anticipated Middle East peace plan next month, according to a report by The Associated Press.

The White House team charged with drawing up the peace plan, which includes Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Trump and the president’s son-in-law, and special envoy Jason Greenblatt, will release the plan at the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Citing five US officials and a congressional aide, the AP claims that the Trump administration will release the details of the peace plan in mid-to-late June – after Ramadan, which ends June 14th.

Greenblatt and Kushner have reportedly already begun releasing select portions of the plan to some close US allies.

The administration could push back the release of the peace plan, however, depending on developments in the region.

The Palestinian Authority has repeatedly rejected the US as a broker for a potential deal between Israel and the PA, citing President Trump’s December 6th declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Last Monday, the US unveiled its new embassy in Jerusalem, the first time the US has located its embassy in the Israeli capital.

On Friday, Palestine Liberation Organization secretary-general Saeb Erekat reiterated the PA’s rejection of the Trump administration, blaming it for the growth of “extremism in the region”.

"They're giving so much strength to extremism in the region," Erekat was quoted as having said on a conference call organized by the Wilson Center, a think tank on global issues.

The Trump administration has also frozen some $200 million in bilateral aid earmarked by the federal budget for the PA, AP reported. Despite recommendations by the State Department that the administration free up at least part of the money, three officials told the AP that the White House has given no indication it plans to release the funds.