PA chief Mahmoud Abbas rushed to hospital

Palestinian Authority leader rushed to Ramallah hospital after complaining of chest pains, fever.

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas was rushed to a Ramallah hospital Sunday, after he complained of chest pains and a high fever.

Abbas, 82, was hospitalized last week for a “minor surgery”, the PA’s mouthpiece WAFA reported last week.

On Sunday, Abbas was rushed to a Ramallah hospital for treatment of “pneumonia and fever” a source close to the PA chief said, Yediot Ahronot reported.

According to a source which spoke with AFP, the PA leader also suffered from chest pains.

The president will stay in hospital until at least tomorrow (Monday)," the

source told AFP.

This is the third time in less than a week that the octogenarian leader of the Fatah party has been hospitalized.

On Saturday, Abbas was taken to a hospital following the “minor surgery” he underwent last Tuesday.

While a WAFA report Saturday following the second hospitalization described Abbas’ condition as “excellent”, on Sunday he was rushed back to the hospital after complaining of chest pains and a high fever.

As of Sunday afternoon, Abbas had still not been discharged from the hospital, a source told AFP.