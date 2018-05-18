Mystery blasts shake Syria's Hama airbase

Four blasts reported. First photos, videos of aftermath uploaded to social media.

Mysterious blasts shook weapons and fuel depots at a military airbase in central Syria Friday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The cause of the blasts is not yet clear.

“The explosions struck several regime depots of weapons and fuel at Hama military airport,” said the Observatory's head, Rami Abdel Rahman, according to the Al Arabiya news site..

Official Syrian state media also reported massive explosions near Hama. Photos and video posted on social media showed a huge plume of gray smoke rising into the blue sky.

The Hama2 news page said that the explosions likely included an arms depot.

On April 29, Israeli Air Force F-15 planes reportedly launched missile strikes on Syrian regime bases in the Hama and Aleppo countryside. According to the reports, about 25 people were killed, most of them Iranians, and 35 others were injured. About 200 missiles were reportedly destroyed.