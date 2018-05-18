Shooting at Doral's Trump National resort

Police officers in Doral, Florida, responded early Friday morning to shots fired at the Trump National Golf Resort.

The Doral Police Department reported that the suspect is in custody, and there are no known victims.

"DPD responded to a shots fired call at the Trump National Golf Resort,"the police department tweeted.

"Subject is in custody. No known Victims at this point. CP with media area at the parking lot of Carolina Ale house. More info to follow. Again, no known Victims at this time. No further threat."

According to CBS Miami, the suspect was injured during his arrest.