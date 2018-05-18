UN Ambassador slams 'new low for cynicism and distortion'

UN Ambassador Danon slams Kuwait draft resolution, says it marks a 'new low' for distortion and support of Hamas war crimes.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon responded on Friday to a draft resolution submitted by Kuwait to members of the UN Security Council.

The resolution calls for the deployment of an international force to protect Gaza residents against Israel.

"The cynicism and attempts to distort reality have reached a new low," Danon said. "Israel will continue to defend its sovereignty and the security of its citizens against the terror and murderous violence of Hamas."

"This shameful draft resolution is a proposal to support Hamas' war crimes against Israel and the residents of Gaza who are being sent to die for the sake of preserving Hamas' rule."

Earlier this week, Kuwait's UN Ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi claimed his goal was to "provide protection for Palestinian citizens." Meanwhile the Palestinian Authority representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, claimed that "the Israeli occupation is the source of the violence" and called on the Security Council to stop the "massacre" Israel "carries out" against Gaza's Arabs.

At least 50 of the 62 Gazans killed in Monday's riots were Hamas operatives. Senior Hamas official Salah Bardawil complained of this fact, telling a Gaza TV show, "Fifty of the martyrs were Hamas and 12 from the people. How can Hamas reap the fruits if it pays such an expensive price?"