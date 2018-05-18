U.S. sanctions Hezbollah financier

Treasury sanctions one of the financiers of Hezbollah, its representative to Iran, and five entities based in Europe.

The United States on Thursday sanctioned one of the financiers of the Hezbollah terrorist group and its representative to Iran, as well as five entities based in Europe, West Africa and the Middle East, Reuters reported.

It imposed sanctions on Hezbollah's financier, Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi, and its representative to Iran, Abdallah Safi Al-Din, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The department said it had also blacklisted Belgian energy services conglomerate Global Trading Group; Gambia-based petroleum and petroleum products company Euro African Group; and Lebanon-based Africa Middle East Investment Holding, Premier Investment Group SAL Offshore and import-export group Car Escort Services.

"The savage and depraved acts of one of Hezbollah's most prominent financiers cannot be tolerated," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

"This administration will expose and disrupt Hezbollah and Iranian terror networks at every turn, including those with ties to the Central Bank of Iran," he added.

The sanctions come a day after the U.S. and its Gulf partners imposed sanctions on the leadership of Hezbollah, including its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and his deputy Naim Qassem.

On Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions on Iran’s central bank governor and an Iraq-based bank for “moving millions of dollars” for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions against six individuals and three companies it said were funneling millions of dollars to the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force.

In February, the United States levied sanctions against six individuals and seven businesses with alleged links to Hezbollah financier Adham Tabaja, a Lebanese businessman who is believed by to be one of Hezbollah's top five money men.

Washington has in the past imposed sanctions on Nasrallah and two other members of the organization, for their alleged role in aiding the Syrian government in its crackdown on opposition forces.

In October, Washington offered multimillion-dollar rewards for two Hezbollah officials as the Trump administration developed its strategy for countering Iran’s growing regional influence.