Arab League demands international probe into IDF

22-member Arab League calls for international investigation into Israeli use of force in defending border from Gaza rioters.

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit on Thursday called for an international probe into alleged "crimes" committed by Israeli security forces against Arab rioters and terrorists during mass infiltration attempts along the Israel-Gaza frontier on Monday.

"We call for a credible international investigation into the crimes committed by the occupation," Abul Gheit said at the opening session of an extraordinary meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo to discuss Israel's response to the infiltration attempts.

Arabs in Gaza have been rioting for seven weeks along the Israeli security fence, demanding they be allowed to enter pre-1967 Israeli territory. Rioters hurled firebombs and flaming tires at Israeli soldiers, while terrorists attempted to infiltrate into Israel while carrying guns, machetes, and explosive devices.



The Hamas terror organization has identified at least 50 of the roughly 60 rioters killed on Monday as Hamas members.