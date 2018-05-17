Alarm sounded in Golan Heights, Iron Dome activated

Explosions heard in Golan Heights after alarm sounded. IDF says report of plane shot down 'mistaken'.

Residents of the Golan Heights in northern Israel reported hearing explosions after warning sirens were sounded in the area Thursday afternoon.

Shortly afterwards, it was reported that a foreign aircraft had been shot down by the IDF over northern Israel.

An IDF spokesperson later said the report was "mistaken", emphasizing that no foreign aircraft was detected over Israeli airspace in the area, and no aircraft was shot down Thursday.

The spokesperson said that the IDF's Iron Dome missile defense system had been activated. The cause of the apparent false alarm is under investigation.