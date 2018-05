Israel and Turkey - "anything but normal" Ambassador Eli Shaked, former Israeli Consul General in Istanbul talks about the clash between the states. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

iStock Israel-Turkey tension Ambassador Eli Shaked, former Israeli Consul General in Istanbul, called relations between Turkey and Israel "anything but normal."

"Especially since President Erdogan was elected, the relations are very tense, with many ups and downs, whenever there is a small or a big crisis between Israel and Palestinians in general and the Palestinians in Gaza in particular," he said. iStock Israel-Turkey tension













top