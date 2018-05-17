France: Muslim man arrested for insults outside Jewish school

Man who shouts about Allah, accuses people inside school of killing children arrested and sent to psychiatric institution.

A man shouted about Allah outside a Paris-region Jewish school and accused the people inside of killing children.

The man was arrested and placed in a psychiatric institution after the incident on Wednesday outside the Bet Hillel Jewish school in the northwestern Paris suburb of Levallois Perret, according to the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA.

The man shouted “you kill children” at the Jewish school after praying in Arabic and shouting several times “Allah hu akbar” – Arabic for Allah is the greatest, a witness who filmed a part of the incident told BNVCA. The witness called the police, who arrested the man and found a bottle containing an alcoholic beverage.

Police took him to a psychiatric institution after determining he wasn’t in command of all his faculties, the report said.

Many French Jews are critical of the referral to psychiatric institutions of individuals suspected of anti-Semitic violence or vitriol. Several such cases have occurred in France in recent years, prompting some critics to call this a cover-up by authorities or the judiciary.