Israel exporting more dairy products

Israeli dairy exports increase 10% in 2018, mostly due to heightened demand in Europe, North America.

Contact Editor
Reut Hadar,

Dairy products
Dairy products
iStock

An analysis by the Israel Export Institute's Economy Department showed that Israel's export of dairy products in 2017 rose 21% from that of 2016, bringing in a total of $21 million.

Most of the exports were to the European Union (EU).

This trend continued in the first quarter of 2018, with January-March 2018 showing a 10% increase in dairy exports in comparison to the same period the previous year. During those three months, dairy exports brought $5.6 million to the Israeli economy.

Most of the increase was thanks to 29% increase in the export of dairy products to North America. While exports to the continent decreased in 2015-2016, they began to recover starting in 2017. However, during the period between 2011-2015, dairy exports brought in an average of $28 million annually.

In 2017, Israel's exports to North America grew 51%, while exports to the EU grew 29% and those to Asia grew 15%. North American exports brought in $10.6 million, for a rise of 4.5% from 2016, while those to the EU brought in $6 million. Exports to Asia rose 12%, bringing in $3 million.

The first quarter of 2018 saw 62% of exports shipped to North America, bringing in a total of $3.5 million. Exports to the EU comprised 38% of the total, and brought in $1.6 million, while those to Asia brought in $300,000 - a drop of 64% when compared to the same period in 2017.




Tags:exports, dairy




top