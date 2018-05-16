Israel exporting more dairy products

An analysis by the Israel Export Institute's Economy Department showed that Israel's export of dairy products in 2017 rose 21% from that of 2016, bringing in a total of $21 million.

Most of the exports were to the European Union (EU).

This trend continued in the first quarter of 2018, with January-March 2018 showing a 10% increase in dairy exports in comparison to the same period the previous year. During those three months, dairy exports brought $5.6 million to the Israeli economy.

Most of the increase was thanks to 29% increase in the export of dairy products to North America. While exports to the continent decreased in 2015-2016, they began to recover starting in 2017. However, during the period between 2011-2015, dairy exports brought in an average of $28 million annually.

In 2017, Israel's exports to North America grew 51%, while exports to the EU grew 29% and those to Asia grew 15%. North American exports brought in $10.6 million, for a rise of 4.5% from 2016, while those to the EU brought in $6 million. Exports to Asia rose 12%, bringing in $3 million.

The first quarter of 2018 saw 62% of exports shipped to North America, bringing in a total of $3.5 million. Exports to the EU comprised 38% of the total, and brought in $1.6 million, while those to Asia brought in $300,000 - a drop of 64% when compared to the same period in 2017.