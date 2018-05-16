One wounded in stabbing near Jerusalem city hall

A man was stabbed Wednesday morning just before noon near Safra Square adjacent to the Jerusalem municipality building.

The victim, roughly 30 years of age, was lightly-to-moderately wounded in the stabbing, and was treated by MDA emergency first responders at the scene. The man was later evacuated by ambulance to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for treatment.

“When we arrived at the scene of the [stabbing] next to a light rail station,” said MDA paramedics Yisrael Weingarten and Yehonatan Meirsdorf, “we found a man roughly 30 years of age sitting on a chair, fully conscious, who was suffering from several stab wounds to the upper torso.”

“After he was given first aid, we loaded him into the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him while continuing to treat his wounds, including stopping the bleeding, bandaging [the wounds], and providing liquids. His condition is listed as light to moderate, and is stable.”

Police have taken the suspected assailant into custody.

The nature of the attack remains unclear, and authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

“A short while ago police were called to Jaffa Street near Safra Square, following a report of a stabbing there,” Israel Police said in a statement.

“Officers close to the scene subdued and arrested the suspect, who apparently stabbed another person with a broken bottle that was at the scene [of the stabbing] following a fight.”