Watch; Guatemalan flag on Jerusalem Old City walls

Jerusalem municipality thanks Guatemala for moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

Guatemalan flag illuminated on Jerusalem walls
Guatemalan flag illuminated on Jerusalem walls
Sasson Tiram



Loading....

In advance of the return of the Embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem, the city has illuminated the Old City walls with flags of Guatemala, Israel, and the US and a message thanking President Jimmy Morales Cabrera of Guatemala.

Jerusalem Mayor Barka saidt: "Guatemalan Embassy, welcome home! Ahead of the inauguration of the embassy, we have illuminated the walls of the Old City with the flags of Guatemala and Israel. I thank President Jimmy Morales Cabrera of Guatemala for his courageous decision and am honored that we will be opening the embassy in the capital of Israel tomorrow. I call upon other countries to join the United States and Guatemala - do the right thing and bring your embassies to the Jerusalem, our eternal capital!"




Tags:Jerusalem, Guatemala




top