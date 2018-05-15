IDF casts doubt on story of baby killed at Gaza protests

IDF Spokesperson Major-General Avihai Adre'i said that the testimonies collected by the IDF cast doubt on the credibility of the Gazan Health Ministry's announcement that a baby girl died after inhaling tear gas in the Gaza Strip during Monday's violent protests.

"We have evidence that undermines the credibility of the Palestinian Ministry of Health's announcement regarding the death of the baby," the IDF spokesman said in Arabic.

The Hamas-controlled Health Ministry claimed that an eight-month-old baby died of tear gas inhalation in Monday's riots in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, the baby Laila al-Ghandour came with her family to one of the riot centers on the Gaza Strip border and was present when the IDF fired tear gas to disperse rioters.

Tens of thousands of Gazans participated in the riots along the border Monday. IDF forces opened fire on rioters who approached the fence or attacked Israeli soldiers, resulting in 58 fatalities. An additional 2,000 rioters were wounded.