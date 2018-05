A gift for Ivanka Trump: Earrings from the City of David Deputy Foreign Minister gives daughter of US President a special gift on the occasion of the dedication of the US embassy. Contact Editor Nitzan Keidar,

Spokesperson for MK Hotovely Hotovely gives the earrings to Ivanka Trump On Monday night, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely gave the daughter of President Trump, Ivanka Trump, a gift from Jerusalem: earrings of Queen Helena from the City of David.



Hotovely also gave the President's daughter a letter of appreciation over the transfer of the embassy.



"We thank the president and thank Ivanka and Jared Kushner for honoring us with the historic occasion of moving the embassy to Jerusalem," said the deputy minister. (Picture: Spokesperson for MK Hotovely)













