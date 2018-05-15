China chides Israel over Gaza riots

Following riots, attempts to breach Israeli border that resulted in deaths of 59 rioters, China calls for restrain 'especially from Israel'.

China’s government on Tuesday called for restraint, "especially" from Israel, after 59 Gaza rioters were killed during violent clashes with Israeli forces along the Gaza border on Monday.

"China is seriously concerned about the large number of casualties caused by the violent conflict in the Gaza border," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing.

"We oppose violence against civilians. We call on both sides, especially Israel, to maintain restraint and avoid further tension and escalation of the situation," Lu said.

The spokesman reiterated Beijing's support for a two-state solution, with the establishment of a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital.

"China has always believed that the final status of Jerusalem should be finally settled through peace talks between Palestine and Israel in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations," Lu said.

Fresh protests are expected on Tuesday as Palestinian Authority residents mark the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment – a day many in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and PA commemorate as the Nakba (Catastrophe) Day of mourning.