'Anti-Israel event that aims to rewrite history'

Dozens of activists from the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu demonstrated on Monday against the annual Nakba Day event held by Arab and far-left students at Tel Aviv University.

Im Tirtzu activists, together with a number of wounded IDF veterans, waved Israeli flags, chanted "Nakba Nonsense," and passed out flyers.

The activists also brought a 12-by-6-foot sign reading "Nakba Nonsense" and distributed books titled "The Jewish People's Rights to the Land of Israel," which according to Im Tirtzu details the legal rights of the Jewish People to the Land of Israel under international law.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg noted that the sole purpose of the Nakba is to undermine the existence of the State of Israel.

"We cannot afford the luxury of allowing this anti-Israel propaganda to go unchallenged," said Peleg. "We are here sending a clear message that we will not be silent in the face of this deceitful attempt to rewrite history."

"It is important to unapologetically call the Nakba what it is: nonsense," added Peleg.

Liran Baroch, Chairman of the Forum of Wounded IDF Veterans for a Secure Israel, said it was "absurd" that Tel Aviv University provides a platform for a protest that calls for the destruction of Israel.

"Every reasonable person understands that the Nakba lie is tantamount to a call for Israel's destruction and prevents peace," said Baroch. "As soldiers who were wounded while defending our homeland, we are outraged that Tel Aviv University would provide a platform for radical-Leftists and Arabs to call for Israel's destruction."