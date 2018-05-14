Joe Lieberman: Trump had the courage past presidents lacked

2000 VP candidate tells Arutz Sheva why past presidents declined to move embassy, and why Trump was right to ignore their precedent.

Former US Senator and 2000 Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Joseph Lieberman praised President Donald Trump for his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying Trump demonstrated a “courage” and “confidence” his predecessors lacked.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva at a special Orthodox Union event at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem Hotel Monday morning, Lieberman, a centrist Democrat-turned-independent, praised President Trump in Hebrew, saying “Kol Hakavod” [well done].

"Baruch Hashem [Thank God]. What can you say, this is a life story. I worked on this in the Senate in 1995 with a lot of other people from both parties,” Lieberman said, referring to the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act.

“We finally got it passed. And then no president had the courage and the confidence to implement this law and do what was honest and truthful - move the embassy to the capital of Israel. And President Trump did it. So to him I say, 'Kol Hakavod' [Well done]."

Lieberman, an Orthodox Jew who ran with Al Gore in 2000, and was almost chosen by 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain for a second vice presidential bid, explained the political reasoning behind the refusal of previous presidents to implement the Jerusalem Embassy Act.

"At the beginning... this was 1995, the Oslo Accord was in 1993...President Clinton was worried about upsetting the 'prospect for peace'. But that was always wrong, because the embassy was going to be in west Jerusalem, and it was unfair to Israel, our close ally, not to have our embassy in their capital. So Baruch Hashem [Thank God] President Trump has done it. It will not affect any hopes for peace, which we all continue to have. But it will be another step towards saying to the world on behalf of the strongest country in the world: 'Israel is here to stay, and its capital is Jerusalem'."

The former Connecticut Senator noted the timing of the embassy move, which coincided not only with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment on the Gregorian calendar and the day after Jerusalem Day, but also at the end of the “Counting the Omer” period which proceeds the holiday of Shavuot, when Jews celebrate the giving of the Torah.

"It's also obviously during the Omer - the 44th day of the Omer - a time of tremendous expectation. We went from [the Exodus from Egypt] to Har Sinai [Mount Sinai] and we got our mission as a people, which was the Torah, the Law, the Ten Commandments."