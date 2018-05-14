Irish lawmakers call for boycott of Israel

Two European Parliament lawmakers from Ireland on Sunday expressed support for boycotting Israel following its winning the Eurovision song contest, JTA reported.

Lynn Boylan of Ireland’s far-left Sinn Féin party wrote on Twitter following Saturday’s win, “Israel wins Eurovision so let’s make BDS more successful than ever in 2019.”

Nessa Childers, another Irish lawmaker for the Party of European Socialists, retweeted Boylan’s message, adding the word: “This!” She later wrote: “Jerusalem? The mind boggles. I thought Tel Aviv.”

Órla Nic Biorna, a regional lawmaker for Sinn Féin, an Irish nationalist movement that was affiliated with the now-defunct Provisional Irish Republican Army terrorist group, wrote on Twitter: ”Shocked at the support for Israel tonight in the Eurovision. People seem to forget that they are a Zionist state illegally occupying Palestine.”

Singer Netta Barzilai won the contest, which was held in Lisbon on Saturday night, with a song about female empowerment. The win marked the fourth time Israel has won Eurovision and the first time since 1998.

Before the contest, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activists launched a campaign aimed at barring Barzilai from advancing to the finals.

After she advanced to the finals, anti-Israel hackers launched cyber-attacks on Barzilai’s cell phone application which was used to reach out to fans and provide them with a link to vote for the Israeli contestant. The hackers flooded the app system with a sudden wave of traffic, in an attempt to crash the system with a denial of service attack.

Ireland earlier this year promoted legislation which calls for a boycott of products produced in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the initiative, saying that the goal of the proposed legislation “is to support the BDS movement and harm the State of Israel.”

Israel also summoned the Irish ambassador for clarifications over the legislation.

In 2014, Irish lawmakers urged their government to recognize “Palestine” as a state, though the motion was symbolic and would have had little, if any, diplomatic effect.