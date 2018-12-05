Suspected stabbing attack in Paris

Stabber injures four people in Paris before being shot to death, reports say.

A Saturday night stabbing attack in the Opera district of central Paris caused the death of at least one person, reports said.

At least eight people were stabbed, and one victim is reported dead. At least two of the victims are reported to be in serious condition and are receiving first aid.

Eyewitnesses told police that the stabber shouted, "Allahu Akhbar!" during the attack.

Police forces eliminated the stabber, and are investigating the incident.

It is not yet clear whether the incident was criminal or terror related.

More to follow.