Again: Arabs set fire to Gaza border crossing

Dozens of rioters vandalized and ignited fires on the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom humanitarian crossing in Gaza on Friday.

The IDF said that the rioters damaged gas pipelines that run from Israel to Gaza and benefit Gazan residents.

“This is the second time in recent days that rioters have harmed and attempted to sabotage humanitarian efforts that Israel and other countries carry out. Hamas is responsible for everything that happens in Gaza, above and below ground,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Earlier on Friday, approximately 15,000 Palestinian Arabs participated in riots along the Gaza border. The rioters hurled pipe bombs, rocks, and grenades, sabotaged security infrastructure, and burned tires.

IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means and firing in accordance with the rules of engagement. “The IDF will continue operating to protect Israeli citizens,” said the IDF Spokesperson.

Since March 30, Gazans have been holding weekly marches towards the border with Israel, clashing with IDF soldiers and throwing rocks, firebombs and kites with flaming objects attached.

Last week, too, the rioters set fire to the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza, causing damage to gas pipelines that run from Israel to Gaza and are intended for use by Gazan residents.

The riots have been openly encouraged by Hamas as well as by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)