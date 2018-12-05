Senior U.S. official: Trump moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem serves U.S. interests and is not part of a “give-and-take” with Israel.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, held a briefing to journalists on Friday with Victoria Coates, a member of the National Security Council, in preparation for the relocation of the American embassy to Jerusalem, which is scheduled for Monday.

Coates stated that President Donald Trump moving the American Embassy to Jerusalem serves U.S. interests and is not part of a “give-and-take” with Israel.

"This is something that serves the United States. There is no give and take with Israel with regards to this decision," she said.

Coates added, "There are people who are happy with the decision and people who are unhappy - but it's far too early to measure reactions. We are convinced this decision creates a platform and an opportunity to promote a peace process based on realities, not fantasies. We're sure it will create greater stability in the long run."

At the inauguration ceremony of the Embassy relocation this coming Monday, Trump will give a speech from the White House, where the President will watch the ceremony live.

Earlier this week, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat hung a road sign directing traffic to the new American Embassy.

"It's not a dream, it's reality," Barkat said. "This morning, I am proud and excited to hang the first signs for the U.S. Embassy, which will open next week in Jerusalem."

"This is an historic event, and I thank US President Donald Trump for it. Jerusalem is the Jewish nation's eternal capital, and now, the world is beginning to recognize that. Happy Jerusalem holiday," said Barkat.

