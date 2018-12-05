Car ramming attack in Samaria

A car ramming attack targeting an IDF soldier took place at the Ganot Interchange near Shavei Shomron, west of Shechem, on Friday afternoon.

The soldier was lightly injured and evacuated from the scene. The assailant escaped and IDF forces are searching.

Magen David Adom reported that paramedics summoned to the scene provided the victim, an Israeli about 20 years of age, initial medical treatment before evacuating him to hospital.

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, himself a resident of Shavei Shomron, spoke with a senior military source and received an update on the incident.

"At this time, we are strengthening the IDF soldiers and commanders who acted resolutely this time as well. The residents of Shomron send prayers to the injured. We here in Samaria will continue to settle the land. The enemy's attempts to weaken us on the eve of the anniversary of the liberation of Samaria will not weaken us," said Dagan.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)