Army Radio working to end Shabbat desecration

Army Radio head says he is working to end forced Shabbat desecration of conscripts serving at the popular channel.

Army Radio is making efforts to minimize forced Shabbat desecration by conscripts serving at the popular channel, the haredi Kikar Hashabbat website reported.

Army Radio, which has functioned since its inception as a military unit which is headed by a commander, had long been criticized for its Shabbat desecration, contravening official IDF policy that Shabbat desecration only occur when faced with a life-threatening incident.

However, station head Shimon Alkabetz said on Wednesday that he is spearheading efforts that would minimize such desecration as much as possible. "Work is being done at the station to make Shabbat desecration be as little as possible," said Alkabetz.

Army Radio has broadcasted through Shabbat since its founding in 1950 as a nationwide Israeli radio network operated by the Israel Defense Forces.

Army Radio has come under fire in the past for failing to be objective and skewing towards the left side of the political map. On Wednesday, popular right-wing host Eral Segel left the station, despite enjoying the higher ratings than any other journalist, and many Israelis blame his conservative views as the reason behind his sudden departure.

Another popular host made headlines in 2014 after he declared popular singer Ehud Banai persona non grata because Banai performed in Susia, the site of a Jewish community from Talmudic times where archeologists found the remains of a synagogue and mikvah, located near Hevron in Area C.