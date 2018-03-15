Trump to name Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser

Larry Kudlow to replace Gary Cohn as head of the White House National Economic Council.

U.S. President Donald Trump will name Larry Kudlow, the conservative media analyst who served as his informal economic adviser during the 2016 campaign, as the next head of the White House National Economic Council, two sources familiar with the decision told CNN on Wednesday.

Trump offered Kudlow the job Tuesday night over the phone and he accepted, the source said.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later confirmed Kudlow's hire in a statement to reporters.

"Larry Kudlow was offered, and accepted, the position of assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council. We will work to have an orderly transition and will keep everyone posted on the timing of him officially assuming the role," she said.

Kudlow, who is Jewish, was born and raised in Englewood, New Jersey. He graduated from University of Rochester in Rochester, New York with a degree in history in 1969.

In 1971, Kudlow attended Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, where he studied politics and economics. He left before completing his master's degree.

He will replace Gary Cohn, who announced his resignation last week over disagreements around the President's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Kudlow was long seen as the front-runner for the job. CNBC first reported he had accepted the offer.