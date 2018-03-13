Arabs planning 'day of rage' on Friday

The National and Islamic Forces, the supreme coordinating body of the Palestinian organizations, announced on Monday that this coming Friday, March 16, will be a "day of popular rage" at all points of friction, checkpoints and “settlements”.

The official announcement by the National and Islamic Forces calls on the Palestinian public to rise up against the policy of the American administration and Israel on the Palestinian issue, stressing the importance of implementing the decisions of the PLO Central Council, including severing ties with Israel and revoking recognition of Israel as long as it does not recognize the “state of Palestine”.

Israel was also accused of escalating "settler crimes" in attacks on bypass roads, villages and in the firing of live ammunition against Palestinians under the protection of the "occupation army and its commanders."

Last week, officials in Gaza said hundreds of tents are to be erected near the Gaza-Israel border for a six-week protest between March 30 and May 15.

Protesters plan to call for the granting of a right of return for millions of so-called “Palestinian refugees” across the Middle East.

Israeli media said the army viewed the event as a potential security threat, while authorities were concerned over how to respond if violence erupted with women and children among the protesters.

Hamas has denied it initiated the tent protest.