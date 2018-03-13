Spotify arrives in Israel

Spotify, the world's largest music, podcast, and video streaming service officially launched in Israel on Monday afternoon, Globes reports.

The company held a festive launch event on Monday morning attended by some of the company's senior executives. The Israel launch means that Spotify is now available in 62 countries.

Spotify head of communications Germany and CEE Marcel Grobe said, "We are here and we plan being here."

Similar to Apple Music and Deezer, who already operate in Israel, Spotify will charge 20 shekels a month for a premium subscription. Spotify is offering a one month free trial as did Apple Music, although Deezer is offering a three months free trial, according to Globes.

In the first stage, Spotify will not offer its family and students plans but they will become available at a later date. Spotify's free service with ads will also be available in Israel.

In addition to the 35 million songs already available on Spotify, it is also building up a collection of Israeli music and is already working with a range of local artists, the report said.