Europe criticizes Israel over legislation on terrorism

The European Union (EU) on Friday issued a sharply worded statement in which it criticized the law that was approved this week in the Knesset, which allows the permanent residency of terrorists to be revoked.

“This week, the Israeli Knesset adopted legislation which empowers the Israeli Minister of Interior to revoke the permanent residency status of persons involved in terrorism, treason or espionage,” the statement said.

While the EU stressed it “rejects terrorism in all its forms”, it warned that “the new law could make the residency status of Palestinians in East Jerusalem, a protected population under International Humanitarian Law, even more precarious than it already is today. The new law could be used to further compromise the Palestinian presence in East Jerusalem, which would further undermine the prospects of a two-state solution.”

“In line with international law, the European Union does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the territories occupied by Israel since June 1967, including East Jerusalem, and does not consider them to be part of Israel’s territory, irrespective of their legal status under domestic Israeli law,” it said.

“The European Union will closely monitor if and how this new law is applied to Palestinians in East Jerusalem,” the statement concluded.

The legislation approved on Wednesday in its second and third readings anchors the authority of the Interior Minister to revoke a permanent residence permit from a person convicted of involvement in a terrorist act.

48 Knesset members supported the bill, 18 opposed it and six abstained.

