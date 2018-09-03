Netanyahu visits UN Jerusalem exhibition

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah, along with Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) and Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, on Thursday visited the Jerusalem exhibit currently being presented at the UN building in New York.

The exhibit presents 3,000 years of Jewish contiguity in Jerusalem. It includes original archaeological finds that were discovered in Israel and which underscore the continuous link of the Jewish People to Israel and Jerusalem in various periods. Among the items that were specially brought for the exhibit are a First Temple-era seal that mentions the "governor of the city" that was discovered earlier this year and an impression of the seal of King Hezekiah.

"This is a magnificent exhibit,” Netanyahu said, adding, “There is a long history that is being cherished by us and by the friends of the Jewish people and the friends of truth and is being denied by those who seek to erase the history of our people, our connection to our land and our connection to our eternal capital, Jerusalem.”

“What this exhibit does is put the truth forward. And I saw a sign right at the entrance there. It says: 'This doesn't represent the United Nations'. I have two comments on that. The first is: Of course it doesn't represent the United Nations, it represent the truth. And we'll continue to tell the truth and speak the truth everywhere, including in the United Nations,” he added.

“But, the second point is this: This exhibit would not have been possible ten years ago and this exhibit will be unnecessary ten years from now. We are changing the world. We are changing Israel's position in the world and above all, we are making it clear that we fight for the truth and for our rights.”

“We also fight for security. I've had remarkable meetings in this week with the President of the United States; with the leaders of Congress: the Senate and the House, Republicans and Democrats alike; with a wonderful crowd at AIPAC – 18,000 strong; with 500 business leaders – I had a very simple message for them – invest in Israel, it's the future; and I've had a wonderful meeting just now with Ambassador Nikki Haley. We call her 'Hurricane Haley'. She does magnificent work for the truth and for the defense of Israel here at the UN,” Netanyahu said.

“But most of this week was devoted to one subject - that subject is Iran. Iran not merely wishes to extinguish our history, it wishes to extinguish our present and our future and we will not let that happen.”

“I was asked in Washington what is Israel's position on the request of countries to enrich Uranium, countries in the Middle East? And I said why is it that they want to enrich Uranium? And they said that they reason that they're asking to enrich Uranium is because Iran has received the right to enrich Uranium under the dubious nuclear agreement. The best way to prevent the nuclearization of the Middle East is to either fully fix the Iran deal or full nix it. This is the only way to prevent the inevitable spread of nuclear technology and nuclear weapons into the Middle East.”

“While we fight for our security, we remember our rights. There is no better place to see our rights and truth than right here in the hall of the United Nations where we speak the truth and where we speak about the justice of Jerusalem,” the prime minister said.

“I want to thank you all, thank you for standing up for the truth, for standing up with Israel," he concluded.

Minister Elkin added, "I am pleased that we have succeeded in showing – here at the UN – the unvarnished truth. The Jewish People's more than 3,000 years of history in Jerusalem will not be gainsaid by any ridiculous UN decision. Our message here is both strong and clear. We were here over 3,000 years ago and we will be here for another 3,000 years. We will continue to struggle for the international standing of Jerusalem in the framework of our international plan at the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry."