Coalition efforts to prevent elections continue

Efforts to formulate agreed Draft Law outline to allow coalition to continue as per Prime Minister's demands.

Senior coalition officials continue today, Thursday, to formulate a plan to allow the 2019 budget transfer before Pesach, but in a way the haredi factions will accept.

They are currently attempting to formulate an outline that will be acceptable to the Attorney General on the one hand, and which will also be presented by Deputy Health Minister Litzman to the Council of Torah Sages of Agudat Israel.

Among other things the plan is expected to include a target of 3,800 army and civil service conscripts, which is supposed to rise during each recruitment cycle. Failure to meet the target will lead to cancellation of the law, and measurement will be carried out every five years. Sanctions imposed in such a case would be mainly economic.

However, coalition talks are proceeding under the specter of the Prime Minister's demand that coalition factions reach a full solution to the crisis that will ensure the government's survival until the end of the term.

Coalition sources claim this morning that Netanyahu is "drunk on election poll results" and is trying to leverage the recruitment crisis for a quick election campaign.

A Ma'agar Mochot survey conducted this week for Israel Hayom, shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud would receive 34 Knesset seats.

The second largest party, already established as the main challenger in the left-wing bloc against the Likud, Yesh Atid headed by Yair Lapid would win 24 Knesset seats.

The Zionist Union party, which today has 24 seats, would drop to 10 seats, and the Joint Arab List (13) would drop to 10 seats. The Sephardic-haredi Shas party would not pass the electoral threshold.

Meanwhile, the Jewish Home party would receive 14 Knesset seats, up from its current 8, and the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party, which currently has 6 Knesset seats, would rise to 8 seats. Defense Minister Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party would retain its current five seats.