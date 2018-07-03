Iran: Mosque's design is a Zionist conspiracy

Architects of new mosque should stand trial for 'treason' inherent in minimalist design, local news site says.

Iranian sources blamed the architect of a recently-built mosque for having a an affinity for "secular Judaism" and participating in a "Zionist plot."

The new mosque, built in Tehran, follows a minimalist design which according to the architects is symbolic of "early Islam's modesty."

However, more conservative voices have criticized the mosque's design for the fact that it differs from traditional mosques around the world.

In their opinion, the design is the result of "secular and Jewish influence."

Mashregh, a local news site, claimed the new mosque looks like a kippah (skullcap or beanie), and that the architects must stand trial for "reason" and aiding the "Zionist plot."