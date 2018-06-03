European Medal of Tolerance awarded to Monaco's Prince Albert II

Today, the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation’s (ECTR) European Medal of Tolerance for 2018 was bestowed on HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco for his commitment to truth, tolerance and historical reconciliation.

ECTR President Dr. Moshe Kantor and ECTR Chairman former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair presented the award to Prince Albert at the ECTR’s first roundtable held in Monte Carlo, to address the threat of radicalization and issues surrounding the challenges to tolerance in European societies.

Heralding Prince Albert’s commitment to advancing a true account of the Holocaust, Dr. Kantor said his focus on historical accuracy supports “the best traditions of the Principality in tackling challenges of co-existence, respect and compassion”.

“The European Medal of Tolerance is awarded to you because of exceptional personal leadership and inspiration to advance truth, tolerance and historical reconciliation,” Dr. Kantor said on conferring the honor. “You have found the courage and political wisdom to openly address painful history and difficult memories.”

“Your Highness’ gesture of supporting historical truth and unveiling a monument commemorating deported Jews in World War II has been such a liberating act of contrition, all the more impressive because it concerned not only among your own people, but also because of your own family’s political responsibilities for the course of events.”

“The promotion of international tolerance, reconciliation and education for which we must work are, in my view, of paramount importance in order to build a balanced world showing solidarity,” Prince Albert said, upon receiving the award. “I am particularly touched by the recognition that you are honoring me with and I would like to thank you very much. As Head of State, I will ensure that my actions continue to be worthy of the trust you have shown me today.”