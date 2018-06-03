Pence: America stands with Israel, always

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday evening addressed the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, DC.

“Tonight, I bring greetings from a great friend of the State of Israel. The most pro-Israel president in United States history. I bring greetings from President Donald Trump,” he began his remarks.

Thanks to Trump’s leadership, said the vice president, “the alliance between the United States and Israel has never been stronger. I’m here to convey a message from the President: America stands with Israel. Today, tomorrow, and always.”

“When I stood here last year, I promised you that President Trump would keep his promises and so he has. Today, American support for the security of the State of Israel is greater than ever before.”

Pence noted that under Ambassador Nikki Haley, “the days of Israel bashing at the UN are over” and also stressed that Trump “did more than promise [to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel]. He delivered.”

“Thanks to the strong efforts of Ambassador Friedman, in May of this year we will open the American embassy in Jerusalem,” he said, receiving a round of applause.

“By finally recognizing Jerusalem,” explained Pence, “the U.S. has chosen fact over fiction. And fact is the only way to achieve peace. The U.S. remains fully committed to achieving peace between Israelis and Palestinians. President Trump made clear we’re not taking any position on final status or contested borders. And as President Trump said, if both sides agree, the United States will support a two-state solution.”

While progress has been made in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, Pence stressed, “We will not allow the defeat of ISIS to become a victory for Iran.”

Iran “aids and abets terrorist groups that sit on Israel’s doorstep,” he continued and, referring to the 2015 deal, said, “Unless the nuclear deal is fixed within the coming months, the United States will withdraw from the deal immediately.”

“The U.S. will never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” stressed Pence.

He concluded his remarks with the Shehecheyanu prayer and said, “The best days of the United States and Israel are yet to come.”