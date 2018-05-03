'It is an honor to move our embassy to Jerusalem'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales in Washington DC Sunday afternoon.

Relations between Israel and Guatemala have been very warm. President Morales announced in December that he was in favor in relocating the Guatemalan embassy in Israel to Jerusalem following US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting Sunday: "Thank you for everything you're doing, for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. I hope soon you will move your embassy to Jerusalem; we hope."

Guatemalan President Morales replied, "It is an honor and it is the right thing to do."

The two discussed deepening bilateral ties and cooperation. President Morales invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit his country. The Prime Minister thanked him for the invitation and also invited him to visit Israel.

According to a Channel 2 report Sunday evening, Morales is expected to formally announce the time-frame for the embassy move, with the transfer expected to take place by this coming May.