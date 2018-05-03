'Instead of confronting Iran, UN is targeting Israel'

Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon says US and Israel will stop Iranian expansion - while UN pursues anti-Israel votes, investigations.

The United States and Israel will cooperate to confront the Iranian regime, with or without help from the United Nations, a senior Israeli diplomat said Sunday.

Speaking at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington DC Sunday, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon slammed the UN for “wasting” its “time and energy” harassing the Jewish state, while he claimed it ignored the growing threat emanating from Tehran.

“It is vital that the UN focus on the real problems of the world, like Iran,” said Danon.

“We all know just how dangerous this threat is, but the UN is wasting time and energy on votes and reports against Israel.”

Despite the UN’s failure to challenge Iranian efforts to establish military footholds across the region, Danon expressed confidence that, “Israel and the United States will succeed in stopping the Iranians and halt the expansion of their regime from the Gulf to the Mediterranean.”

Danon also slammed the UN Human Rights Council’s “blacklist” of Israeli and international companies operating in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights, and noted Israel’s cooperation with the US against the list. “I only speak for Israel, but if this list is published, I believe that the US will withdraw from the Human Rights Council,” Danon said.