Police have publicized an app for locating stolen bicycles.



The app is a simple to use: One enters into the app information such as ID, bicycle type, company, color and model.



After entering the data, the user receives a bicycle list that matches his data, and can search the data for his missing bicycle.



So far, the app has helped identify dozens of stolen bicycles, which are held by police pending collection by their owners.