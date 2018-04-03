'Stop persecuting Yesha residents- even after they die'

Local leaders infuriated by report in which far-left group claims 40% of Jewish graves in Judea and Samaria built on private Arab land.

The Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Regional Council slammed a report last week released by the far-left Kerem Navot NGO alleging that 40% of Jewish graves in Judea and Samaria are built on private Arab land.

"The information presented in the article is inaccurate and tendentious, and in any case we propose to the Kerem Navot organization to come and move the graves to the places it chooses," said the Yesha Council in a statement.

"The time has come for the leftist organizations to stop persecuting the residents of Judea and Samaria even after their death."

The allegations, which were published in the left-leaning Haaretz, listed ten communities in Judea and Samaria which it said built its cemeteries on Arab land. These villages include Beit El, Ofra, Kochav HaShachar, Psagot, Eli, Ma'ale Michmash (a cemetery under construction), Mehola, Elon Moreh, Kiryat Arba (Baruch Goldstein's Tomb), Mishor Adumim, and Yitzhar.

In some cases, the organization claims that the land expropriated by the state for public purposes, such as the cemetery in Eli. In other places, such as Beit El and Shavei Shomron, the organization claims that private land seized by the state for "security needs".

Kerem Navot also contended that Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered this past January, is also buried on private Arab land located hundreds of meters away from his Havat Gilad hometown.